Coronavirus Coverage
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Governor Brad Little will hold a virtual press conference updating Idahoans on COVID-19 in the state Thursday, December 10 at 12 p.m. MT.
You can watch it below.
On Nov. 10, Little mobilized the Idaho National Guard and restricted group sizes to 10 or fewer.
The restrictions are a return to Stage 2 of his plan to reopen the economy while slowing the spread of the virus. But in the latest version, bars, nightclubs and restaurants can continue operating, but customers must be seated.
Under the new statewide Stage 2 public health order:
- Gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited. This does not pertain to religious or political expression. Physical distancing is required for all gatherings.
- At-risk Idahoans should self-isolate.
- All Idahoans are encouraged to telework whenever possible and feasible with business operations.
- Masks continue to be required at long-term care facilities.
- Bars, nightclubs, and restaurants continue to operate with seating only.
Idaho / Local News / News / Top Stories