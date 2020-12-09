Coronavirus Coverage

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Governor Brad Little will hold a virtual press conference updating Idahoans on COVID-19 in the state Thursday, December 10 at 12 p.m. MT.

You can watch it below.

On Nov. 10, Little mobilized the Idaho National Guard and restricted group sizes to 10 or fewer.

The restrictions are a return to Stage 2 of his plan to reopen the economy while slowing the spread of the virus. But in the latest version, bars, nightclubs and restaurants can continue operating, but customers must be seated.

Under the new statewide Stage 2 public health order: