Coronavirus Coverage
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Governor Brad Little will host a press conference regarding Stage 2 of Idaho Rebounds at 1 p.m. Thursday.
You can watch a livestream below.
Stage Two – If no significant increase in cases and criteria remain met (May 16 – May 29***)
Business Protocols for Opening — Businesses opening their doors in various stages of the Idaho Rebound plan should have operational plans in place to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19. For business protocols available, click here.
|INDIVIDUAL
|EMPLOYER
|SPECIFIC TYPE EMPLOYER
|All vulnerable Idahoans should continue to self-isolate. Members of households with vulnerable residents should be aware that by returning to work or other environments where distancing is not always possible, they could carry the virus back home. Precautions should be taken to isolate from vulnerable residents.
|Continue to encourage telework, whenever possible and feasible with business operations.
Return employees to work in phases, if physical distancing, personal protections and sanitation are feasible.
|Visits to senior living facilities and congregate facilities (e.g. jails and corrections) are prohibited and those employees and providers who do interact with residents and patients must adhere to strict protocols regarding hygiene and infection prevention.
|Gatherings, both public and private, of less than 10 people, where appropriate physical distancing and precautionary measures are observed can occur.
|Employees who are considered vulnerable individuals should continue to self-quarantine. Special accommodations for these employees should be made in the workplace if they are unable to work from home.
|Bars and nightclubs remain closed.
|Minimize non-essential travel and adhere to CDC guidelines regarding isolation following travel.
|All open businesses continue to follow plans.
|Restaurant dining rooms can open once their plans have been submitted for approval by local public health districts.
|Continue the 14-day self -isolation for people entering Idaho to prevent influx of out-of-state visitors.
|Minimize non-essential travel and adhere to CDC guidelines regarding isolation following travel.
|Indoor gyms and recreation facilities can open if ability to meet business protocols.
|Hair salons open if ability to meet business protocols.
|Large venues (e.g., movie theaters, and sporting venues) are closed.
