Idaho Politics

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – You can participate in an hour long statewide telephone town hall with Governor Brad Little and United States Attorney for Idaho Bart Davis Tuesday at noon (MDT).

The discussion will focus on the latest news and information related to the ongoing pandemic including the upcoming special legislative session.

You can join the hour long conversation by:

This is an interactive forum and participants are encouraged to call and speak directly with Governor Little and U.S. Attorney Bart Davis.

Questions may also be submitted ahead of time via email at aarpid@aarp.org.

This call is open to everyone whether they are an AARP member or not.

All topics callers may have related to the coronavirus pandemic will be addressed.