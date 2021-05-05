BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho state office of AARP will host a telephone town hall with guests Idaho Governor Brad Little and Idaho Director of Health and Welfare Dave Jeppesen on Wednesday at 12 p.m.

The discussion will focus on the latest news and information related to the pandemic.

“We’re grateful for Governor’s Little’s availability the past 14 months and willingness to address questions regarding the pandemic directly with our shared constituencies. These calls have been a tremendous source of information for all Idahoans,” said AARP state director Lupe Wissel. “While there is light at the end of the tunnel questions do remain and we look forward to another informative discussion.”

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

You can join the hour long conversation by:

dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 at the time of the call

registering to be called in advance at https://vekeo.com/aarpidaho/

streaming live at www.facebook.com/aarpidaho

This call is open to everyone whether they are an AARP member or not. All questions callers may have, regardless of topic but within reason, will be addressed.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

Depending on future circumstances, additional town halls remain an option, but this is the last planned coronavirus telephone town hall with Governor Little as the guest.

The post Gov. Little to hold town hall Wednesday appeared first on Local News 8.