BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has vetoed legislation that would make it illegal for most businesses to require the coronavirus vaccine.

Little wrote in Monday’s transmittal letter the bill would significantly expand government overreach into the private sector, and said he remained a lifelong advocate of limited government.

The bill, dubbed the “Coronavirus Pause Act,” would have subjected public and private employers to a misdemeanor charge punishable by a $1,000 fine if they require vaccines as a condition of employment or service.

It includes exemptions for situations involving federal law, existing employee-employer contracts, and businesses that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding.

