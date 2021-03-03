BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little announced Tuesday the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has awarded $39 million to the Idaho Office of Emergency Management (IOEM) to support COVID-19 vaccination efforts throughout the state.

These funds would not be available to Idaho without Governor Little’s active emergency declaration.

“We are in the final lap of the pandemic fight, and the finish line is close,” Governor Little said. “Idaho’s active COVID-19 emergency declaration was critical for Idaho to receive this federal assistance for vaccination centers. These centers will help us administer the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine to Idahoans who want it, pushing us ever-closer to normalcy.”

IOEM will disperse funds to eligible applicants to assist with the costs of vaccination efforts. The $39 million will be distributed to the state at 100 percent federal cost share.

“I continue to encourage Idahoans to receive the vaccine as soon as they are eligible,” Governor Little said. “Idaho’s economy and state budget are outperforming every other state. We have the strongest economy and the most financially solvent state budget. We have stayed open longer than almost every other state. We are on a bright path, and the funds made available due to the emergency declaration will help us capitalize on our progress.”

