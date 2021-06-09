CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has announced up to $12 million of the remaining $67 million of coronavirus relief aid money will be allocated toward oil and gas projects through the Energy Rebound Program.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission will accept applications for funding from June 15 through June 25.

The Energy Rebound Program, which was launched in November, was created to boost the state’s oil and gas industry as it recovers from an economic decline by using federal aid as an incentive to push efforts to create jobs and stimulate the economy in Wyoming instead of in other states.

