BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)-Governor Brad Little has announced new appointments to the Idaho Water Resource Board.

Brian Olmstead of Twin Falls and Dean Stevensen of Paul were named to the panel, effective April 1, 2021.

The Governor also reappointed Roger Chase of Pocatello and Albert Barker to new terms on the Water Resource Board effective January 1, 2021.

In addition, the Governor appointed Ray Hinchcliff of Driggs to the Oil and Gas Conservation Commission effective March 12, 2021. Hinchcliff has thirty years of experience working in the petroleum industry managing and supporting arctic, offshore, and land operations and projects. He is a graduate of Weber State University and University of Wyoming with degrees in accounting a petroleum engineering.

