POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Governor Brad Little announced his selection of Retired Pocatello Police Chief Scott Marchand to be appointed to fill Pocatello City Council Seat #1.

“Scott Marchand has lived his life dedicated to the citizens of Pocatello with his service to our community as an officer and Pocatello Police Chief for 35 years. During his career, he has worked with diverse groups throughout Pocatello and understands the importance of community relations. Scott and his family have been dedicated to the community, working in education and non-profit organizations. He knows the processes of the City and has a strong desire to continue to enrich the city of Pocatello,” Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad said.

Marchand retired from the Pocatello Police Department (PPD) in 2019 after 38 years in law enforcement. Marchand started his career working with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office in 1982. Shortly after Marchand joined PPD in 1984. During his time with PPD, Marchand served in many different roles serving his last seven years as Pocatello Police Chief.

Pursuant to Idaho Code, Blad requested Little to appoint an individual to fill City Council Seat #1, effective September 1, 2022, to re-establish a quorum of the Council.

Marchand will be sworn in at 5 p.m. September 1, 2022, in the City Council Chambers, 911 North 7th Avenue. The public is invited to attend.

September 1, 2022, City Council Schedule:

5 p.m. – Swearing in Ceremony

5:30 p.m. – Council Clarification Meeting

6 p.m. – Regular City Council Meeting

The post Governor appoints new Pocatello City Council member appeared first on Local News 8.