News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho – Governor Brad Little traveled around eastern Idaho Wednesday to meet with business owners and the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce.

He spoke on education, the economy, and the impact COVID-19 has had on the state. Gov Little said Idaho’s revenue projections are better than they were before the pandemic. Boasting millions of dollars in surplus. He said part of his talks with cities Wednesday was to give Idahoans a full picture of the state’s condition.

“If you talk to your friends and family members from other states, I think you’ll be heartened by where we are here in Idaho,” Little said. “We haven’t done everything perfect, but I will tell you the one thing is the no-action alternative would not have worked.