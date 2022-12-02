CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon invites the public to attend the 2023 Governor’s Prayer Breakfast featuring keynote speaker Anne Beiler, founder of Auntie Anne’s.

A longstanding tradition spanning more than 70 years, the Governor’s Prayer Breakfast will take place at 6:30 am on February 15, 2023 at Little America Hotel and Resort.

Beiler’s journey towards success began many years before she rolled the first pretzel, when she and her husband experienced any parent’s worst nightmare – the loss of a child. This propelled Beiler into years of darkness, depression, and despair, but out of her pain came purpose and the desire to persevere towards personal and professional success. Beiler began twisting pretzels in 1987 to support her husband’s vision of offering free counseling services in their community. What started as a single farmer’s market stand grew into Auntie Anne’s.

Individual tickets to the Prayer Breakfast are on sale today, December 1, through the Governor’s Prayer Breakfast website. Tickets are $50 each and are sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“Jennie and I are immensely grateful for the ongoing support Wyomingites have shown for the Prayer Breakfast the past four years,” Governor Gordon said. “We are eagerly looking forward to the 2023 event.”

The Wyoming Governor’s Prayer Breakfast traces its origin to the National Prayer Breakfast tradition, held annually in Washington, D.C. since 1953. The breakfast is non-denominational and nonpartisan. It is hosted by Governor Gordon and the Wyoming Governor’s Residence Foundation.

