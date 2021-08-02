CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon announced Michael Lenz of Alpine as the 2021 winner of the Wyoming Governor’s Wild Bison raffle.

For the second year, Governor Gordon donated a bison license to support Wyoming wildlife conservation.

“I offer my congratulations to Michael and send my well-wishes to him for a successful hunt,” Governor Gordon said. “I want to thank all those who purchased a raffle ticket to support Wyoming’s spectacular wildlife.”

The raffle, which was only open to Wyoming residents, raised $5,030. Proceeds will go to the Wyoming Governor’s Big Game License Coalition to help support efforts to sustain Wyoming’s wildlife.

Each year the Coalition raises more than $1 million that supports the state’s wildlife. To learn more about 2021 projects, visit the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website.

