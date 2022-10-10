CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Gordon’s Mental Health Summit will discuss the state of mental health in Wyoming beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, with a welcome message from Governor Gordon.

The summit will focus on improving mental health for all Wyoming residents through partnerships and enhanced collaboration.

“Building partnerships and expanding our collaborative efforts will help deliver timely mental health services to those experiencing difficulty accessing help,” Governor Gordon said. “In order to address the scope of the problem, we must be actively engaged in finding solutions.”

While the summit sold out in two days, it will be livestreamed by Wyoming PBS for those unable to attend in person. The summit will include a variety of perspectives from community partners, private providers and state leaders. It also includes panel discussions highlighting current efforts, and the development of a common agenda to address mental health and substance abuse in Wyoming.

The keynote speaker, Dr. Rob Anda, developer of the Adverse Childhood Experiences research and founder of ACE Interface, will lead a panel discussion highlighting the importance of establishing trauma-responsive communities.

The summit agenda and a link to the livestream is available here.

