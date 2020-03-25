(STATEWIDE) — For three weeks, all but essential employees are ordered by Governor Brad Little to stay home, and limit all but essential travel. In his announcement, Little cited community spread of COVID-19 in Blaine and Ada counties as the basis for his decision. Though not an exhaustive list, essential businesses include establishments like grocery stores, financial institutions, & medical facilities. Law enforcement and other first responding agencies are exempt from the order. Restaurants will be allowed to remain open, but can only provide curbside and drive through pick up. Non-essential businesses include bars and nightclubs and exercise gyms. Little said more specific guidance about these categories would be provided later Wednesday.

You can listen to the governor’s announcement below:

While more information is forthcoming, here’s a summary of the governor’s order: