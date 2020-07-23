Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Gov. Brad Little says there are too many coronavirus infections and Idaho will remain in the fourth and final stage of his plan to reopen during the pandemic for at least another two weeks.

Governor Little joined public health district directors Thursday during statewide media events to highlight the strong state-local collaboration taking place in Idaho’s response to COVID-19.

You can watch the press conference at Southeastern Idaho Public Health below.

The governor on Thursday also reemphasized his plan for state-local collaborations in dealing with the pandemic, allowing local leaders to determine restrictions.

That continues his plan of allowing the state’s seven health districts and local officials to evaluate conditions in their areas and decide on restrictions with his oversight.

Little says local officials will best know how to respond. Johns Hopkins University says that through Wednesday Idaho had 16,322 cases and 135 deaths.