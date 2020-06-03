ballotpedia

Boise, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Governor Brad Little announced the appointment of Aaron von Ehlinger to fill the Idaho House of Representatives seat for Legislative District 6A.

Von Ehlinger currently serves as a Precinct Committeeman for the Nez Perce County Republican Central Committee.

He was selected to replace the late Representative Thyra Stevenson.

“I appreciate the central committee’s diligent efforts in working to fill this vacancy,” Governor Little said. “Representative Stevenson’s passing has affected all of us at the Capitol, and she will be missed. I want to wish Aaron the best of luck as he begins his term in the Idaho Legislature, and I know he will represent the people of District 6 well.”

Von Ehlinger’s term is effective immediately and continues until the term of office expires following the next general election.

