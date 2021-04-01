BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Governor Brad Little has appointed Earl Sullivan to the Idaho Travel Council (ITC). He will serve as the at-large representative for a three-year term.

Sullivan is the owner and head winemaker for Telaya Wine Co. in Garden City, Idaho’s only riverfront winery, and the owner/principal at E2S Consulting.

He is also the Chairman of the Idaho Grape Growers and Wine Producers Commission and serves on the Board of Directors for the Boise Convention & Visitors Bureau, Garden City Visitors Bureau, and several private companies.

“We are excited to have Mr. Sullivan as the newest member of the Idaho Travel Council,” said Tom Kealey, Idaho Commerce Director. “I have known Earl for many years. He is a successful entrepreneur with broad marketing knowledge and experience and a passion for quality. He loves his family and enjoys traveling. These attributes would be welcome on any council and we are fortunate to have him join the ITC.”

Sullivan lives in Hidden Springs, ID, with his wife, Carrie, and two teenage sons.

The Idaho Travel Council’s primary purpose is to advise the Idaho Department of Commerce-Tourism Development activities and programs. The council also awards grants to applicants of the Idaho Regional Travel and Convention Grant Program. Additionally, council members work closely with tourism organizations and businesses in Idaho on viable marketing opportunities and ways to represent their interests to state government.

The Idaho Travel Council consists of eight Governor-appointed members: seven members each representing one of Idaho’s development regions, and one member appointed at-large.

