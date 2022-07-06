BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little appointed two new commissioners to Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism.

The new commissioners are April Durrant of Boise and Rebecca Wood of Richfield.

These two join the existing commission of 13 governor-appointed commissioners whose mission is “to inspire and recognize volunteers and empower communities through service and AmeriCorps to solve Idaho’s unmet needs.”

“We are excited to welcome the newest commissioners who have a passion and long history with volunteerism and national service in Idaho,” Serve Idaho program manager Renee Bade said.

Durrant was appointed by Gov. Little to fill the role of an individual with experience in promoting the involvement of older adults in service and volunteerism. An AmeriCorps Volunteers in Service to America (VISTA) alum, she currently works as a senior program analyst for the Idaho Housing and Urban and Development (HUD) office. She previously worked for the federal agency AmeriCorps where she served as the Idaho state director overseeing AmeriCorps Seniors and AmeriCorps VISTA programming for the state. She previously served as an ex-officio member on the commission and brings a long-time passion for AmeriCorps and volunteerism.

Wood was appointed by Gov. Little to fill the local government position. She is currently the chairman of the board for Lincoln County Commissioners and serves as the vice-chair for the Lincoln County Youth Commission. Wood served as a founder for the Lincoln County 21st Century Community Learning Center, where she also serves as its director. She is heavily engaged as a volunteer serving on the National Association of Counties Committee for Public Lands, Southern Idaho Regional Communications Center and multiple local boards. Additionally, she has worked extensively with AmeriCorps as a program sponsor.

To learn more about Serve Idaho and volunteering, visit the Serve Idaho Facebook page or ServeIdaho.gov.

