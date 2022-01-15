IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little is getting ready for the 2022 legislative session, and among the things he’s focusing on is combating drug overdoses and stopping illegal drugs before they even enter Idaho.

Little says during last year’s visit to the US-Mexico border, he was shocked to see the level of control the cartel had when it came to smuggling.

Little announced he’s starting a new program where they’ll work with Idaho State Police.

“The way they’re lacing these pills that look like one of the other oxycodone or just fill in the blank with fentanyl is is the most inhumane, terrible thing that’s happened,” Little said. “There are people that are dying in Idaho every day and it’s going to get worse because we know there’s more of it coming through. And so to keep people safe in Idaho, that’s going to be a priority for us.”

Little didn’t give any more specifics but did say he’s getting more info out to the public about the program.

