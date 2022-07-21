BOSIE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Little plans to hold a press conference Thursday at 12:30 p.m. on his anti-drug initiative “Operation Esto Perpetua.” You can watch it below.

In May 2022, the Governor held a final roundtable where Idahoans weighed in on the impacts meth and fentanyl have had on their communities. The Governor’s Citizens Action Group will present its findings from those public meetings at 12:30 p.m.

Fentanyl in particular is extremely potent and dangerous. The synthetic opioid is 80 to 100 times more powerful than morphine. According to Eastern Idaho Public Health, it only takes two milligrams of fentanyl to cause an overdose.

Since 2020 cases of fentanyl use and overdose in Idaho have been on the rise.

“We continue to see large amounts of fentanyl and opioids coming into our communities, unfortunately, driven by the Mexican cartel’s smuggling networks,” Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in charge Robert Hammer said. “We see them leveraging really all vectors. We see them utilizing commercial air. We see them utilizing land borders. And we see them getting their supplies and materials to produce this fentanyl down to Mexico through sea routes. Namely from Asian countries such as China, North Korea, etc.”

The post Governor Little holds press conference on “Operation Esto Perpetua” appeared first on Local News 8.