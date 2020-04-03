Coronavirus Coverage

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Governor Brad Little announced Thursday the suspension of an additional 18 regulations to more quickly, efficiently and safely respond to Idaho’s coronavirus emergency, adding to the 125 regulations he suspended in March.

The Governor’s latest action ensures citizens have greater access to telehealth and medical professionals can more easily obtain necessary licenses to quickly engage in the response effort.

“As the number of confirmed cases in Idaho continues to rise by the day, we are maintaining our focus on increasing healthcare capacity to deal with the medical needs of our friends and neighbors,” Governor Little said.

View the proclamation and latest list of suspended rules here.