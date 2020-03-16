BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Despite food flying off the shelves like its an apocalypse, America still has enough food.

In a social media post on Sunday, Governor Brad Little reiterated what food suppliers have been saying.

“There is no shortage of food. Stores will restock, so please don’t hoard,” he said.

The phenomenon stems from the new coronavirus pandemic.

Grocery stores across the country are seeing empty shelves like never before. People are stocking up on the essentials, causing what looks like a shortage of food.

“There is food being produced. There is food in warehouses,” Julie Anna Potts, chief executive of the North American Meat Institute, told the New York Times. “There is plenty of food in the country.”

“Our stores are getting stocked every day,” Ron Vachris, chief operating officer of Costco, said in an interview with the Times on Saturday. “Transportation is functioning, our suppliers are working around the clock and the flow of goods is strong.”

Nel’s Bi-Lo Market owner, Barry Dutton, said he’s seen a lot of people come through the store to stock up on groceries.

“It’s funny, almost everybody you talk to isn’t worried about the virus or getting sick. They’re worried about getting food, because it’s kind of the, ‘Well, everybody else is doing it, so I better, too’ mentality,” Dutton said.

Nel’s Bi-Lo Market in Pocatello is allowing people 65 and older and those with compromised immune systems to shop from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17. The general public is welcome to shop after 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

