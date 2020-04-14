Coronavirus Coverage

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Governor Brad Little will host a press conference regarding the stay-home order on Wednesday at 11 a.m. You can watch that press conference here on our website.

Little announced the order on March 25 saying it would remain in effect for 21 days. It expires Wednesday night.

The Governor and public health officials said they would assess whether to extend the order near the end of the 21-day period.

Some key points of the order are as follows:

Idaho Residents must work from home as much as possible while ensuring all essential services and businesses remain available.

Essential services and businesses that will remain open include grocery stores, health care facilities, all utilities, gas stations, financial institutions, residential and home based care, and other businesses essential to the safety and wellbeing of the residents of southeast Idaho. Restaurants will be able to provide delivery and carry out service.

All non-essential gatherings of any number must cease.

The isolation order ceases all non-essential travel.

The isolation does allow outdoor activity such as walking, hiking, running, and biking, but a safe distance of six feet must be kept between those who do not live in the same household.

