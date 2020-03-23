Coronavirus Coverage

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Governor Brad Little will host a press conference Monday, March 23, 2020, at 4 p.m. in the Governor’s Ceremonial Office to update Idahoans on the proactive measures the State is taking to help citizens.

You can watch the press conference below.

Health officials in Idaho now report 47 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Blaine County reports the most COVID-19 cases, with 21. Ada County reports 13.

You can view the data released by the state Sunday at 5 p.m. below. New numbers are being released daily at 5 p.m.

COVID-19 in Idaho

*Case count and laboratory testing data updated at 5:55 p.m. MT, 3/21/2020. Demographic data to be updated every Friday at 5:00 p.m. MT. State-level case count data will be updated at 5 p.m. MT daily, based on surveillance system records provided by the health districts. Public health district data will be updated on their agency website at their discretion.

Public Health District County Cases Deaths Panhandle Health District Kootenai 3 0 Southwest District Health Canyon 3 0 Central District Health Ada

Valley 13

1 0

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls 21

1 0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Madison

Teton 2

2 0

0 South Eastern Idaho Public Health Bingham 2 0 TOTAL 47 0

COVID-19 Testing in Idaho

Number of people tested through the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories* 997 Number of people tested through commercial laboratories** 359

*Includes 4 Oregon residents and 1 Montana resident tested in Idaho.

**Commercial laboratory data updated at 5:55 p.m. MT, 3/21/2020. Some people may receive multiple tests.

Idahoans with COVID-19 by Age Group

<18 years 0 19 to 49 years 16 ≥50 years 15

Data updated at 5:00 p.m. MT, 3/20/2020. Next update at 5:00 p.m. MT 3/27/2020.

Idahoans with COVID-19 by Sex

Female 20 Male 11 Unknown 0

Data updated at 5:00 p.m. MT, 3/20/2020. Next update at 5:00 p.m. MT 3/27/2020.

