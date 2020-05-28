Coronavirus Coverage

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Governor Brad Little will host a press conference regarding Stage 3 of Idaho Rebounds at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

You can watch the press conference below.

Stage Three – If no significant increase in cases and criteria remain met (May 30 – June 12***)

Every two weeks: re-evaluation against criteria to determine feasibility to move from one stage to the next

***ALL CRITERIA MUST BE MET TO MOVE STAGES AND DATES ARE ESTIMATED TARGETS

Business Protocols for Opening — Businesses opening their doors in various stages of the Idaho Rebound plan should have operational plans in place to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19. For business protocols available, click here.