Vaccines will eventually be coming to Idaho soon.

Governor Brad Little is setting his plan for distributing the expected shots.

During his town hall meeting with the AARP, he laid out the 4-phased vaccine plan.

The first parts, 1A through C, include healthcare workers, then public safety officials like police and corrections staff,.

The final part of phase 1 will target “critical infrastructure’ like food processors, grocery stores and national guard.

Dave Jeppesen, director, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said the rest of the plan is a work in progress, but there is a basic plan in place already.

“Phase 2,3 and 4 are not finalized. We believe phase two will be focused on older adults, those with underlying medical conditions and other people in congregate living settings other than long care living centers. Phase three broad immunizations of other workers, young adults. and Phase 4 is for anybody else that’s left.”

Governor Little also spoke about how COVID-19 is more deadly than the flu. He estimates we may return to “normal life” by June at the latest.

The town hall can be heard on the AARP Facebook page.