BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Governor Brad Little reports millions of dollars in state administered federal relief assistance have supported thousands of people and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than $75 million was distributed to 8,700 small businesses in cash payments of up to $10,000. The Rebound Cash grants targeted the smallest businesses up to 50 employees.

The state directed $94 million to local governments, which will use their own discretion to support local business.

More than 26,000 workers received $25.7 million in Return-to-Work bonuses. More than 4,300 employers used the money to incentivize their workers to return to a job instead of collecting unemployment.

The state has also distributed 4,233 orders of masks, gloves, and sanitizer worth over $1 million to Idaho small businesses and non-profits. Little said the short-term program helps businesses get back to work safely.

Small businesses can continue to use Supplies.Idaho.Gov before Aug. 31 to access a 30-day supply of PPE. Protective supplies now are readily available from both specialty and traditional retailers, and a list of available vendors is available at IdahoPPEexchange.com.

Most of Idaho’s cities and counties submitted letters of intent to participate in the Governor’s property tax plan. That leverages COVID-19 relief funds to cover local public safety personnel salaries and gives cities and counties the chance to pass on savings to property taxpayers. It is expected to result in a 10 to 20% one-time reduction in property taxes this year.