BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Delays in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccine have prompted Governor Brad Little to direct the Department of Health and Welfare to hold weekly virtual press briefings.

Little said the vaccine is a life-line in the state’s pandemic fight and acknowledged there were a lot of questions about its distribution. He said he was committed to transparency in that effort.

“We want to make the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine available to as many people as possible as quickly as possible,” DHW Director Dave Jeppesen said. “The best way to ensure that is to make sure Idahoans have the most up-to-date information we can provide so they know what to expect and when.”

The first briefing is scheduled January 5. The governor’s office has created a page on his website to provide updated vaccine information.

