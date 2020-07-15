BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Ten counties and 25 cities have signed on to Governor Brad Little’s plan to leverage federal coronavirus relief funds. Little said the state would utilize the allocation to cover local public safety personnel salaries and give cities and counties the opportunity to pass on the savings to property taxpayers.

Little announced the plan in a series of statewide briefings June 8.

Other cities have questioned the conditions of the allocation. Those would include a freeze on total property tax collections through 2021 at this year’s levels. That would prohibit cities and counties from taking their allowable 3% revenue increase.

Little said the move would provide $200 million in property tax relief, or a 10 to 20% reduction in property tax bills.

Cities that have, so far, submitted a letter of intent include:

Boise

Nampa

Meridian

Coeur d’Alene

Twin Falls

Caldwell

Rexburg

Chubbuck

Jerome

Sun Valley

Rathdrum

Buhl

McCall

Bonners Ferry

Weiser

Preston

Kellogg

Rigby

St. Anthony

Sandpoint

Osburn

Pinehurst

Challis

Inkom

Homedale

Counties that have, so far, submitted a letter of intent include:

Canyon

Jefferson

Fremont

Madison

Boundary

Gooding

Idaho

Clearwater

Owyhee

Camas

To be eligible, cities and counties must submit a letter of intent to the Governor by 5 p.m. Friday.

“Our focus is to support our communities and our police, fire, and EMS personnel and ensure there are no reductions in public safety during these unprecedented challenges. I appreciate the cities and counties working with us to ensure the resulting budget savings are given back to the people of Idaho in the form of property tax relief rather than backfilling local government budgets,” Governor Little said.

The U.S. Treasury Department gave the Governor discretion to determine how best to use public health relief funding. Little said he concluded the new program was the best “necessary and appropriate” use of it.