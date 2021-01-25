Governor Little receives COVID vaccination

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KIFI)-Governor Brad Little received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. It was administered at Primary Health in Meridian.

The governor said he hoped that getting the vaccination he would instill confidence in Idahoans to make an appointment as they qualify.

“People need to get vaccinated, and what people need to know today is that when it comes to the first of February, we don’t have enough vaccine in the State of Idaho, “ said Little. “There’s going to be a long line. So, if you miss the opportunity now, you’re going to be in a longer line. We’re trying to get as much vaccine as we can. We’re getting it out.”

