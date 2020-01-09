IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Governor Brad Little made a stop at Bonneville Technical-Careers High School Wednesday.

It’s part of his search for better ways to train students for the real world.

“One of the barriers of Idaho going to the next level is having a skilled workforce and that you know these kids here are going to be able to walk out of high school and, get a good enough job to where they can feed their families and start, start a life and then go on and get additional training and education elsewhere,” said Gov. Little.

It’s also a part of his plan to identify what employers need in the workforce.

“Then there’s also the problem solving part of the workforce, and you know the way they’re working in teams here, that’s a big part of what we do prepare students for a prosperous lifetime,” said Gov. Little.

The school principal gave Governor Little the tour. Lyndon Oswald says he is thrilled for this opportunity to support the Governor’s view of the future.

“Everything he says in his address was like he was speaking to us. That he cares about us. He wants us to do well. He was impressed today with our model on how we prepare kids for life and for the workplace,” said Oswald.

“What struck me was the fact that they’re exposed to a wide variety of career technical opportunities,” said the Governor.

Students are working on six different programs: emergency med, robotics, construction, agriculture vet tech, collision auto repair, and welding is their strongest program.

The governor says these programs can help students find a job faster after high school.