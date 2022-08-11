BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – More than 600 members of the Idaho National Guard are being deployed.

Governor Brad Little tweeted these photos saying they are protecting our freedoms and our country.

Today, more than 600 members of the @IDNationalGuard were deployed to protect our freedoms and our country. The brave men and women of the 116th Calvary Brigade Combat Team represent the very best of what our state has to offer. Thank you and Godspeed. pic.twitter.com/r5dUxkHbqJ — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) August 10, 2022

“The brave men and women of the 116th cavalry brigade combat team represent the very best of what our state has to offer. Thank you and Godspeed.”

The unit will deploy to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield. The brigade has trained for more than two years in anticipation of this mobilization.

OSS is a joint mission under the United States Central Command and is part of Operation Enduring Freedom. Idaho Soldiers will comprise nearly 65 percent of the 116th CBCT task force during this rotation, and will include other Soldiers from Montana, Ohio, Oregon and South Carolina.

OSS is an ongoing operation and supported primarily by Army National Guard combat units from across the country. This deployment is anticipated to last approximately 12 months and is the second rotation the 116th CBCT is supporting. The first task force left in November 2021 and will return in October. The Soldiers mobilizing Wednesday will receive 45 days of additional training stateside before deploying overseas.

The 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team previously deployed in support of the Global War on Terror in 2004 and 2010 to Iraq.

The post Governor wishes troops well during deployment appeared first on Local News 8.