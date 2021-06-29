BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little joined 19 other governors Tuesday in sending a letter to President Joe Biden opposing any efforts by his administration to increase the number of justice on the US Supreme Court.

The governors highlight how any attempt to increase the number of Justices on the court for partisan gain will manipulate the Court’s decisions.

The Supreme Court is essential to the preservation of our democracy and in the absence of understanding from the Biden administration. Governors are stepping up to assume a key role in ensuring that the nation’s highest court remains independent and free from political pressure and partisan power grabs.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Signatories to the letter include Governor Little and Governors Kay Ivey (AL), Doug Ducey (AZ), Ron DeSantis (FL), Brian Kemp (GA), Kim Reynolds (IA), Eric Holcomb (IN), Tate Reeves (MS), Mike Parson (MO), Greg Gianforte (MT), Pete Ricketts (NE), Chris Sununu (NH), Doug Burgum (ND), Mike DeWine (OH), Kevin Stitt (OK), Henry McMaster (SC), Bill Lee (TN), Greg Abbott (TX), Spencer Cox (UT) and Mark Gordon (WY).

You can view the letter HERE.

The post Governors oppose Biden’s efforts to pack the court appeared first on Local News 8.