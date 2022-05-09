POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – On Monday, Pocatello City Hall is hosting a roundtable to discuss the impact that meth and fentanyl is having in the region.

Idaho Governor Brad Little is asking Idahoans to weigh in about the issue as part of his “Operation Esto Perpetua” initiative.

Across the country and in Idaho, law enforcement agencies are reporting an increase in drug and drug trafficking cases. Especially, seeing an uptick in cases involving fentanyl. In working with the community and law enforcement, Governor Brad Little hopes to combat the flow of illegal drugs into Idaho.

A handful of state and local officials including Little, Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad, Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei, and Pocatello Fire Chief Ryan O’Hearn will be in attendance.

“We are defiantly seeing an increase in drug use across the city especially when it comes to fentanyl, and we want to get in-front of it before more people get hurt,” said Chief Schei. “This drug can be very dangerous and we want to get important information about its dangers to the community, to help save lives.”

Pocatello Police have seen an increase in deaths, overdoses, and arrests for drugs in the area. This event is an opportunity for the public to express their expectations of the task force and recommend possible solutions. The event will discuss the effects Fentanyl and other drugs have on communities and trends the public is observing.

Agenda:

1:00 p.m.: Opening message by Governor Little

1:05 p.m.: Remarks by Chair, Luke Malek

1:10 p.m.: Introductions by Citizens Action Group members

1:15 p.m.: Briefings by local law enforcement

2:00 p.m.: Public testimony

3:00 p.m.: Adjourn

Law Enforcement Panel

Idaho State Police: Colonel Kedrick Wills

Idaho Chiefs of Police Association: Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei

Idaho Sheriffs Association: Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue

Governor’s Office of Drug Policy: Marianne King

Fraternal Order of the Police: Boise Police Detective Mike Miraglia

Citizens Action Group on Fentanyl: Luke Malek

Idaho Prosecutors Association: Jan Bennetts

The post Governor’s Taskforce on Fentanyl comes to Pocatello appeared first on Local News 8.