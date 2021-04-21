Grand Targhee Resort Mountain Operations Facility

ALTA, Wyo. (KIFI) – Grand Targhee Resort has announced a $20 million plan for new on and off-mountain projects and equipment.

Work on new employee housing units and a Mountain Operations facility was underway this winter. The resort said employee units are expected to be complete in June and a maintenance shop in October.

Renovations to the Teewinot Lodge will begin this spring while the new Peaked Chairlift and terrain begin this summer. That work should be done by the 2022-23 winter season. An expanded parking lot will be ready by next winter.

With an unnamed partner, Grand Targhee purchased three acres of land in Driggs and is building 16 employee housing units. Each unit has six bedrooms for a total of 96 rooms. Each room will have individual walk-in closet space and private bathrooms. They will have access to town, shuttle stops, and local amenities. Eight units will be complete in June and the remaining eight are expected to be done in August.

Construction on the Mountain Operations facility began in 2020. When complete, it will provide over 13,000 square feet, 9 work bays, 10 offices, a 10,000 pound overhead crane, snowcat/bus maintenance lift, and other facilities. It will use recycled water to wash vehicles. The building will have LED lighting, hydronic heating, and an exhaust containment system.

On the mountain, Grand Targhee will begin construction of the Peaked Lift this summer. It should be complete for the 2022-23 winter season. A six-passenger Doppelmayr D-Line detachable chair lift will get underway this summer. The first work will include a tower and terminal foundations and power supply and communications trenching planned this summer.

Towers and terminals will be installed in the summer of 2022.

The Peaked Lift will move up to 2,000 people per hour and gain 1,815 vertical feet in just over five minutes.

New carriers will also be added to the Sacajawea Lift during the summer of 2022, increasing its uphill capacity to 2,000 guests per hour.

Remodeling of the Teewinot Lodge lobby and rooms will begin this spring. All renovations should be complete for the start of the 2022/23 winter season.

