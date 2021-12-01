DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) – Project analysis continues on the Grand Targhee Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) as resource leads review documents and address concerns identified by the public during scoping.

“Due to the complexity of the project and all its moving parts, the Draft EIS document has been delayed,” Teton Basin District Ranger Jay Pence said. “There is a significant amount of speculation and rumors swirling around this proposal and we urge the public to be patient as we complete our NEPA process. The draft document, which we anticipate being available in late April, is the next opportunity for the public to review specific details of the proposal and provide feedback.”

The public will have a minimum of 90 days after a Notice of Availability (NOA) is published for the Draft EIS to provide comments on the analysis and findings. A number of refinements are being made to the Proposed Action based on public feedback. Driven by internal and external insight, as well as information from field work completed in the summer of 2021, the project proponents have suggested refining the following:

Removing the proposed South Bowl East and South Bowl Connector lifts;

Reducing the proposed South Bowl Special Use Permit (SUP) adjustment area from 600 acres to 266 acres;

Shortening the proposed Shoshone lift upgrade alignment;

Removing two proposed carpet lifts and associated ski terrain;

Removing the proposed cat skiing;

Adding a proposed ski patrol facility at the top of the proposed South Bowl lift;

Replacing the Dreamcatcher lift with a six pack chondola to service the proposed restaurant at the top of Fred’s Mountain

Clarifying various road and utility areas.

These project components will be explained in full detail under the range of reasonable alternatives described and analyzed in the upcoming Draft EIS. The public will have an opportunity following the release to provide additional input.

The current range of alternatives analyzed in the Draft EIS include the following:

The No Action Alternative; A modified version of the Proposed Action described in the Scoping Notice, including projects located within the existing SUP area and proposed expansion projects in Mono Trees and South Bowl; Proposed projects located within the existing SUP area only; Proposed projects located within the existing SUP area and proposed South Bowl expansion projects; and Proposed projects located within the existing SUP area and proposed Mono Trees expansion projects.

Alternatives must meet the Purpose and Need of the project while responding to issues identified during scoping. Project alternatives will be described in greater detail in the upcoming Draft EIS.

For more information, visit the project website at https://grandtargheeresorteis.org/.

The post Grand Targhee Project status update appeared first on Local News 8.