ALTA, Wyoming (KIFI/KIDK) – Finding fun outdoors this summer may be a different experience than ever before.

The Grand Targhee Resort’s famous bike trail is coming back, but new COVID-19 guidelines are putting riders on a different path.

The Grand Targhee Resort has added five new miles to its trail.

Operators are excited to launch a new “Paw” rating system based on a book written by a local author.

The system will help children identify trail levels making it more assessable to families members of all ages.

As Idaho slowly returns to normal, the resort is striving to operate effectively and safe for everyone.

This summer is going to look a little different.

Instructors will maintain a distance of 6 feet.

That means they will ride on a separate chair lift than the student.

They will also avoid touching the participant’s bike.

Only private/semi-private lessons will be offered.

Getting back into summer operations, there have been weeks of planning on how to navigate these times and how to navigate operation safely for gust employees and the community,” said Jennie White Grand Targhee Resort Director of Marketing.

For information on how they are operating through COVID-19, click here.