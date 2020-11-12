Local News

ALTA, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Grand Targhee Ski Resort has announced it plans to open for the winter season November 20.

As of Thursday, the resort was reporting a total of 44 inches of snow for the year so far and 24 inches at the base.

According to Ski Idaho, Grand Targhee was among four Idaho resorts that got special recognition in the November issue of SKI Magazine’s 2021 Annual Ski Resort Awards.

For the first time, Sun Valley was named the top mountain in the resort guide. But Grand Targhee was named #28 in the country.

Contributing writer Lily Krass says, “Targhee boasts a warm, friendly spirit that’s everything you love about skiing without any of the overpriced fluff” and that “skiing Targhee for the first time feels like visiting an old friend.”

The Alta, Wyo., resort affiliates with the Idaho Ski Areas Association because it is only accessible via Driggs, Idaho.

The magazine also featured stories on Schweitzer Mountain and Sliver Mountain.

You can learn more about other Idaho ski resorts here.