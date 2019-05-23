Grand Teton Council reflects on a year of changes in scouting

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with Clarke Farrer, Executive Director of the Grand Teton Council for the Boy Scouts of America

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー It’s been a little over a year since the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced they’d be ending their century old partnership with the Boy Scouts of America.

On May 8, 2018, the Church announced they would be ending the partnership by the end of 2019 in favor of a new program to be released at a later date. The announcement came amid several changes in the Boy Scouts of America program, including the decision to allow girls into all of the programs offered.

Between all the changes, Clark Farrer, executive director at the Grand Teton Council, the local franchise for the Boy Scouts, told KID NewsRadio the past year has been filled with transitions. Despite the changes, he said, the local chapter has done rather well.

“We’re in transition, pretty much everything’s changing,” Farrer said. “All things considered, we’re doing really well.”

One of the changes includes allowing girls into programs previously only reserved for boys. Farrer said the Boy Scouts of America has always been co-ed, particularly in the venturing and career focused programs. The most recent changes, he said, referred to allowing girls into the Cub Scouts program and allowing girls to participate in the regular scouting program, even earning their Eagles.

Currently, the Grand Teton Council has six girl troops chartered through their organization. But even that number, Farrer said, changes every day. Nationally, there are 2,193 girl troops and 16,591 girls registered in Scouts BSA. That number is much smaller in east Idaho.

“We’ve got about 40 girls is Scouts BSA,” Farrer said. “Approximately 160 girls in cub scouts and about 500 venture. So, all in total, we have about 700 girls registered in the boy scouting program in eastern Idaho. So, it’s been received well.”

Scouting may even had a role to play in the upcoming program for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which could mean the exodus of the program’s largely Church-dominant membership could be avoided.

“Depending on what happens this fall of the LDS church kicking off their new program…from what we’re hearing that there’s going to be an opportunity for the scouting program to interface or to dovetail in with the new program,” Farrer said. “If, in fact, that turns out to be true, our retention rate could be higher.”

Regardless of what happens with the organization’s relationship with the faith, the foundation of what makes scouting valuable for individuals and families, Farrer said, has not changed.

“A lot of things have changed in scouting over the last five years or so,” Farrer said. “But, what hasn’t changed with the values are what we stand for. The principles that we teach to youth: citizenship and leadership and character development and personal fitness, that hasn’t changed. That will never change and families still want those things for their children.”