MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — Seasonally operated facilities begin opening for summer operations in Grand Teton National Park and the John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Memorial Parkway.

You are encouraged to plan ahead and recreate responsibly.

The Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center will open for the season on Saturday, May 1. It will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Teton Park Road and Moose-Wilson Road open to motor vehicles on May 1. Colter Bay Visitor Center opens May 7 and will operate daily 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click HERE for all other opening and closing dates for facilities and services within the park.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Grand Teton is expecting and preparing for a very busy summer season.

The park is working to protect employee and visitor health while meeting the National Park Service mission of providing for visitors and protecting park resources. Most visitor facilities and services will be open with modifications to limit the number of people and provide for social distancing.

Visitors to Grand Teton are encouraged to “do your part” and recreate responsibly. Few landscapes in the world are as striking and memorable as that of Grand Teton National Park. The park has so much to offer, whatever your interest. With the help of everyone, we can enjoy this iconic landscape while preserving the park for future generations.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

How to recreate responsibly in Grand Teton

Plan ahead and know you will have a place to stay overnight. Reservations are required for all campgrounds in Grand Teton National Park. Reserve your site at Recreation.gov. Camping in the park is only allowed in designated sites within designated campgrounds. Camping is not permitted along roadsides, at overlooks, pullouts, trailheads, or other parking areas.

Park visitors will be responsible to take preventive actions as they enjoy the park. To protect the health of those who live, work, and visit national parks and facilities, and in support of the President’s Executive Order, Protecting the Federal Workforce and Requiring Mask-Wearing, face masks are required in all National Park Service buildings and facilities. Masks are also required on National Park Service-managed lands when physical distancing cannot be maintained, such as hiking trails, overlooks, and parking areas.

Black and grizzly bears are active in Grand Teton, including in developed areas. Be alert, make noise when hiking, hike in groups of three or more, and carry bear spray and know how to use it. Federal regulations require that you stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves and 25 yards away from all other wildlife. View wildlife through a telephoto lens, spotting scope, or a pair of binoculars. Give wildlife room, use your zoom. Food storage is required. All food, garbage, pet food, coolers, food containers (empty or full) and cookware (clean or dirty) must be stored in a hard-sided vehicle with the windows rolled up or in a bear-resistant food locker when not in immediate use. Learn more about recreating in bear country at www.nps.gov/grte/planyourvisit/bearsafety.htm.

Dispose of trash properly. Follow Leave No Trace principles by packing out what you bring in, including all trash, masks, and left-over food. Recycling is available throughout the park.

Dogs are not permitted on trails, pathways, or inside visitor centers. In addition, dogs are prohibited from swimming in any park waters. Dog owners are required to use a leash no longer than six feet in length and are required to clean up after their dogs. A good rule of thumb is that a pet may go anywhere a car may go including roads, road shoulders, campgrounds, picnic areas, and parking lots. For more information about pets in the park, visit www.nps.gov/grte/planyourvisit/pets.htm.

Help prevent wildfires. Campfires are limited to designated and installed fire rings and/or grills. All campfires should always be attended to. Visitors could be held liable for suppression costs if their campfire becomes a wildfire. All campfires must be completely extinguished before leaving a site. Campers and day users should have a shovel on hand and a water bucket ready for use. Soak, stir, feel, repeat. Make sure your campfire is “dead out” and cold to the touch before departing. Stay informed regarding any fire conditions and follow all guidelines and restrictions. Visit TetonFires.com for more information.

Slow down and be vigilant while driving in the park, especially at dawn, dusk and at night when visibility is reduced. Wildlife is often active near park roadways and can cross the roads unexpectedly. Give wildlife a brake. Obey posted speed limits and maintain a safe following distance from other vehicles. Remember 45 mph at night could save a life. Follow the nighttime speed limit of 45 miles per hour on U.S. Highway 89/191/26.

Visit Recreate Responsibly to learn additional tips on how to be good stewards of National Park Service lands and facilities, and other public lands and outdoor spaces.

Grand Teton is implementing preventive measures and mitigation actions to reduce the spread of infectious disease. The park is working with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and will adjust operations as needed. Park visitor centers will be open with limited capacity visitor services. The park is also working in collaboration with concessioners to safely provide visitor services for the 2021 season.

An entrance fee is required. Visitors may purchase a seven-day park entrance fee for $35 per vehicle, $30 per motorcycle, or $20 per person, which can be purchased at a park entrance station or through Recreation.gov. Grand Teton National Park annual passes are available at park entrance stations for $70. Interagency passes are also available and valid for entrance at most federal recreation sites including national parks. The interagency pass options are as follows: annual pass for $80, lifetime senior pass for $80, annual senior pass for $20; and access, and military passes are free. Debit or credit card payment is preferred. For more information, visit www.nps.gov/grte/planyourvisit/fees.htm.

The post Grand Teton facilities begin opening for the 2021 summer season appeared first on Local News 8.