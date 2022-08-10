WESTERN Wyo. (KIFI) — Teton Interagency Fire managers have adjusted the fire danger rating to moderate for Grand Teton National Park, Bridger-Teton National Forest, and the National Elk Refuge following recent rainfall and cooler temperatures.

A moderate fire danger rating does not mean people should let their guard down regarding fire risk. The best way to prevent wildfires is to not build an outdoor fire. If temperatures are cool, dress in layers to keep warm instead.

If you choose to build a fire, keep your fire small and attend to it vigilantly. Be sure to have a plan for putting your fire out before you light it. Campfires must be completely extinguished before you leave them. Before you walk away from your campfire, douse your fire with a large amount of water, stirring the coals and ashes into a thick, muddy soup, incorporating the white ash from the fire’s edges. Feel for heat in the center of the fire, on the larger pieces of wood, and along the edges of the ash. Repeat this process until no heat remains.

If you do not have a shovel or water, no established fire ring, a soil area to build your fire free of flammable materials, or if there are winds that could carry sparks, consider not building a fire.

So far this year, there have been 77 illegal and abandoned campfires in the Teton Interagency Fire area. Every year, hundreds of campfires are left unattended, with all of them having the potential to start a large, extremely costly, life-threatening wildfire. Unattended or abandoned campfires can quickly escalate into wildfires and recreationists can be held liable for suppression costs if their campfire ignites a wildfire. Please be responsible with fire.

Learn more about wildfire prevention and current wildfires by visiting www.tetonfires.com. To report a fire or smoke in the area, call the Teton Interagency Fire Dispatch Center, 307-739-3630.

