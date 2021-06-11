MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — Grand Teton National Park hosted an estimated 363,712 recreation visits in May 2021.

That’s a 30% increase compared to May 2019. The park was closed May 1- 17 in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Park statistics show May 2021 had the highest number of recreation visits on record for the month of May.

The list below shows the highest number of recreation visits on record for the month of May.

May 2021: 363,712

May 2018: 296,885

May 2016: 292,318

May 2019: 278,529

May 2017: 255,583

Camping in the park increased 93% in May 2021 compared to May 2019, while backcountry camping increased 117%. Trail use in the park increased 70% in May, compared to May 2019, on trails that use is counted.

Park staff are collecting data and conducting studies to better understand changing visitation trends in Grand Teton National Park. Historically, July and August have been the busiest months of the year at the park. Recent trends include increased visitation in the spring and fall.

Anyone visiting the park is highly encouraged to plan ahead, recreate responsibly and help ensure this iconic landscape may be enjoyed by future generations.

