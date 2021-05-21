MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — Grand Teton National Park will host American Indian artists at the Colter Bay Visitor Center this summer to share their traditional and contemporary art with park visitors.

This annual summer program will begin on Tuesday, May 25.

Participating artists will demonstrate and share the cultural traditions of their tribes through art forms such as painting, weaving, pottery, beadwork and musical instruments.

The program is scheduled through September 27 and available during open hours of the Colter Bay Visitor Center, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Artists also offer their finished items for purchase.

Visit the park website American Indian Guest Artist Program page for the 2021 summer schedule.

This annual program has been in existence since the mid-1970s.

