Local News

MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-In an attempt to keep ahead of growing demand for services, the National Park Service is seeking public comment on a new environmental assessment. It will look at possible changes to a new concessions contract in Grand Teton National Park.

The contract, currently held by Grand Teton Lodge Company, could include new construction and facility improvements. It expires December 31,2021.

The company currently provides a range of visitor services including lodging, food and beverage services, retail, marina, campground and horseback operations, and guided fishing and float trips at several locations in the park.

The National Park Service is considering potential changes in services and operations. An increase in the number of visitors has resulted in need for concessioner services, which would likely require more employees and employee housing.

According to the Park Service, those could include:

Employee housing at Jenny Lake Lodge, Jackson Lake Lodge and Colter Bay Village

Fire protection enhancement at several locations in Jenny Lake Lodge, Jackson Lake Lodge and Colter Bay Village

Accessibility improvements at Colter Bay Marina and Elk Island

Reconfiguration of food and beverage service at Jackson Lake Lodge

Improved amenities at campgrounds

Relocation of concessioner-operated warehouse from one in-park location to another

The EA, The document, CC-GRTE001 Concessions Services Prospectus Development Environmental Assessment, is available for public review online and comments are being accepted through June 22.