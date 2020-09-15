Local News

MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Grand Teton National Park is reporting an estimated 710,198 recreation visits during August, a 1.2% increase over August of 2019.

In fact, August 2020 saw the second largest number of recreation visits on record for the month of August. The record was set during the Total Solar Eclipse in 2017.

Most hiking trails in the park saw increased traffic and campgrounds filled earlier each day, compared to previous summers. Park officials said hiking activity increased 26% and concession-operated campgrounds increased by 13%. Back country camping was down 10% in August compared to August of last year.

August was a turnaround from July, which saw a 3% decrease in recreational visits compared to a year ago.

The park is encouraging visitors to follow CDC guidance for maintaining social distancing and by wearing a face covering when in buildings and high-visitation outside areas.

The Park Service provided a record of previous August visitation:

2020-710,198

2019-702,022

2018-692,074

2017-716,690 (Total Solar Eclipse)

2016-633,657 (Berry Fire)

2015-651,245