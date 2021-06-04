GRAND TETON (KIFI) – Grand Teton National Park rangers euthanized a problematic grizzly bear.

They say the animal persisted in seeking out human food, getting into trash and bird feeders in a neighborhood on the south end of the park.

It was the same 2-year-old male bear rangers relocated to the northern end of the park in early May.

Game and Fish remind anyone in bear country to secure their garbage, hang bird feeders out of reach and do not leave pet food outside.

