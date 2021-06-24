MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — Grand Teton National Park received additional information about missing 27-year-old hiker Cian McLaughlin.

A Jackson resident who recently returned from an international trip came forward with new information. The reporting party said they saw McLaughlin on Tuesday, June 8, in the late afternoon/early evening on the trail on the south side of the Bradley/Taggart moraine. The individual reported McLaughlin was headed south towards Taggart Lake and had a conversation with McLaughlin where he described where he worked, that he’s from Ireland and currently living in Jackson. The reporting party continued hiking towards Bradley Lake and did not see McLaughlin again that evening.

As a result of this new information, the park has made additional search efforts around Bradley Lake and Taggart Lake. Park staff also searched the Phelps Lake area, which McLaughlin reportedly likes to visit. No evidence or clues of McLaughlin’s whereabouts were identified.

The park continues to request any information the public may have that may aid in locating McLaughlin.

As McLaughlin’s plans were unknown, anyone who has been traveling in the Teton backcountry since Tuesday, June 8, may have seen him. Anyone with information regarding McLaughlin’s whereabouts is urged to contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch:

Call or text the tip line: 888-653-0009

Online: www.nps.gov/ISB and click “Submit a Tip”

Email: nps_isb@nps.gov

