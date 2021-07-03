MOOSE, Wyo. (AP) – Plans to rebuild and pave a road will close one of the driving routes into Grand Teton National Park for much of 2022.

Moose-Wilson Road connects the communities of Wilson and Teton Village just south of Grand Teton with the park headquarters at Moose.

About 1.4 miles of the 8-mile road is currently unpaved.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports park officials plan to close the road’s southern stretch in the park in the spring of 2022.

They plan to reopen the road on weekends during the busy summer tourist season but close it entirely again after Labor Day.

