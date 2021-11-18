MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — Grand Teton National Park statistics on recreation visits show that October 2021 was the second busiest on record for the month of October.

The park hosted an estimated 245,834 recreation visits in October 2021.

This is a 32% increase from October 2019 and a 30% decrease from October 2020.

From January to October 2021, there was a 7% increase in recreation visits compared to the entire year of 2018, which previously hosted the park’s highest amount of recreation visits on record.

Camping, backcountry camping, and trail use, on trails that use is counted, in the park all increased in October 2021 compared to October 2019.

October recreation visits over the last several years:

October 2021—245,834

October 2020—351,173* COVID-19 pandemic

October 2019—186,487

October 2018—207,534

October 2017—187,499

October 2016—186,185

Additional data on National Park Service visitor-use statistics is available at irma.nps.gov/STATS/.

Park staff are analyzing data and studies conducted over the summer to better understand changing visitation trends and to identify issues and opportunities to be addressed in Grand Teton National Park. More information on those trends and issues will be shared with stakeholders and the general public in the coming months.

