MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) – Grand Teton National Park statistics show September 2020 saw the highest number of recreation visits on record for the month of September.

The park hosted an estimated 603,789 recreation visits in September 2020, a 17% increase compared to September 2019.

The list below shows the September trend for recreation visits over the last several years:

2020: 603,789

2019: 517,265

2018: 558,788

2017: 482,661

2016: 492,451

In general, hiking use in the park increased approximately 54%, camping in concession-operated campgrounds increased 24% and backcountry camping increased 79% in September 2020 compared to September 2019.

Visitor services at Grand Teton National Park and the John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Memorial Parkway are limited this time of year, as most facilities close each winter. Closing dates for seasonally operated facilities can be found HERE.

The Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center will remain open through October 31.

Signal Mountain Campground is currently the only seasonally operated campground still open in the park. The last night available to camp there will be Saturday, October 17.